(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has resurrected his Labour Party’s chances of winning a third term in office after replacing Jacinda Ardern, the latest opinion poll shows.

Support for Labour eased 2 percentage points to 36% in a 1News/Kantar poll published Monday in Wellington, but it remains ahead of the main opposition National Party, which fell 3 points to 34%. Labour’s partner the Green Party rose 4 points to 11%, while National’s ally the ACT Party gained 1 point, also to 11% support.

If the results were replicated at the election on Oct. 14, Labour and the Greens would have the biggest share of the vote, but would need the support of the smaller Maori Party to get across the line. National and ACT would find it much harder to form a government.

Hipkins became prime minister just seven weeks ago following Ardern’s shock resignation. Since then he has focused on regaining middle-ground voters by jettisoning some unpopular policies and boosting support for those struggling during a cost-of-living crisis.

Hipkins rose four points to 27% in the preferred prime minister rankings, while National leader Christopher Luxon dropped 5 points to 17%.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.