(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s jobless rate may be headed for an 11-year high as demand for workers dwindles, according to Bank of New Zealand economists.

The jobless rate will rise to a peak of 5.8% by early 2025, latest BNZ forecasts show. That’s up from 3.9% currently and would be the highest since the third quarter of 2013.

“Migrants are still flooding in and demand for labor is dropping,” said Stephen Toplis, head of research at BNZ in Wellington. “The pressure on finding staff has dissipated.”

Rising unemployment would ease pressure on wages and may allow the Reserve Bank scope to cut interest rates next year. BNZ projects the central bank could begin easing in the second quarter of 2024, but other economists argue borrowing costs will need to stay high until 2025.

BNZ’s forecast track is the steepest among New Zealand’s five main banks, with the other projected jobless rate peaks ranging from 5.2% to 5.5%.

New Zealand has experienced record inflows of foreign workers since it relaxed immigration settings to help fill skills shortages created when the border was closed during the pandemic. Arrivals are tipped to slow, and there are now also signs that demand for workers is waning.

The prospect of a new center-right government running a close eye over public spending suggests hiring by the state sector will be sharply reduced. At the same time, some firms are becoming less willing to hire as the economy cools. Employment contracted in the third quarter, when the consensus among economists was for a small expansion.

“Employment growth is definitely slowing and businesses are no longer complaining about an inability to find staff,” said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank in Auckland. He forecasts the jobless rate will peak at 5.5%, adding that anything around that level would be “quite a soft landing” for the economy.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.