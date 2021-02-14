(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a short lockdown for its largest city Auckland while authorities investigate three new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Auckland will enter a three-day lockdown at midnight tonight, Ardern said at a news conference Sunday after an emergency Cabinet meeting. The alert level for the remainder of New Zealand will rise to 2, which requires social distancing and signals the risk of community transmission.

Earlier, New Zealand reported three new cases of Covid-19 in a family from South Auckland. It is not yet clear how they were infected.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.