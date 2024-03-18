(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has been invited to visit China as Beijing seeks to discourage Wellington’s interest in joining the Aukus security pact

“The Prime Minister has been invited to visit China, and the Chinese leadership has been invited to visit New Zealand, but nothing has been confirmed,” a spokesman for Luxon said Tuesday in Wellington. Luxon on Monday met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was on his first official visit to the country since 2017.

The invitation to visit China comes as New Zealand’s new center-right government appears to be moving closer to its traditional western partners such as Australia, the US and UK. Beijing has expressed concern about Wellington exploring the benefits of joining pillar two of the Aukus security pact, which is mainly aimed at countering China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.

At the same time, China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters, who also met with Wang, said the discussions were wide-ranging and included trade.

“Alongside areas of cooperation, it was important to acknowledge areas of difference such as human rights, including the situation in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet,” Peters said in a statement. “We also highlighted New Zealand and China’s shared interest in a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and raised concerns over increased tensions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.”

Peters told local media Tuesday that Wang had raised the issue of New Zealand’s interest in Aukus. Peters responded that countries have the right to organize their own defense arrangements, Newsroom reported.

Aukus is an agreement between Australia, the US and UK that involves London and Washington helping Canberra establish its own fleet of nuclear-powered submarines by the 2040s. New Zealand has a nuclear-free policy and is only interested in pillar two of the pact, which relates to cooperation in strategically sensitive areas including quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

Wang travels to Australia today.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.