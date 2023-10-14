Top Stories
-
Oct 12
Canada bank watchdog flags risk of higher borrowing costs6:06
Canada bank watchdog flags risk of higher borrowing costs
Canada’s main banking regulator flagged elevated borrowing costs as a growing risk to the country’s financial system, as housing and commercial real estate remain top vulnerabilities.
-
22h ago
Barclays to name Belsher Canada CEO after Jefferies exodus
Barclays Plc is poised to name veteran Canadian investment banker Geoffrey Belsher as its new chairman and chief executive officer for Canada.
-
21h ago
Quebec plans to double university tuition for out-of-province students by 2024
Quebec is doubling tuition for out-of-province students, more than half of whom come from Ontario, saying taxpayers shouldn't subsidize English-speaking people who leave after graduating.
-
21h ago5:34
The Week Ahead: Business Outlook Survey; CPI data due
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
Oct 135:58
Analyst picks restaurant stocks positioned to weather economic storm
Renewed concerns about economic uncertainty could weigh on consumer spending and spill into the restaurant business, but an analyst covering the sector says the worries may be overblown.
-
Oct 135:34
Macklem sees 'clearer signs' rates are cooling economy
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the inflation rate remains too high but there are “clearer signs” that aggressive interest-rate hikes are reducing demand.
-
Oct 136:35
Canadian Real Estate Association cuts forecast for home sales and prices this year
The Canadian Real Estate Association is lowering its forecast for home sales and prices this year due to weakness in Ontario and B.C.
-
Oct 136:49
Small-cap companies not ready for climate disclosure rules: TMX Group CEO
Most of Canada's small and mid-sized publicly traded companies are not at all prepared for potentially forthcoming new requirements that could force them to disclose their climate impacts, the CEO of the company that operates the Toronto Stock Exchange said Thursday.
-
Oct 13
Supreme Court majority rules against federal impact assessment law7:04
Supreme Court majority rules against federal impact assessment law
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled against the federal government's impact assessment law on Friday, with five out of seven judges finding most of it to be unconstitutional because it ultimately seeks to regulate activities within provincial jurisdiction.
-
Oct 11
Rising wages may not be inflationary: Stephen Poloz6:48
Rising wages may not be inflationary: Stephen Poloz
Workers' demands for increased wages may not necessarily drive inflation higher as other dynamics could boost productivity, leaving room for economists to rethink how they interpret labour data, according to former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz.
-
22h ago6:15
Economy to 'stagnate,' federal deficit expected to balloon to $46.5B this year: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says higher interest rates will lead the economy to stagnate in the second half of the year, with a new report suggesting the federal deficit will rise significantly this fiscal year.
-
Oct 126:24
Newcrest shareholders approve Newmont’s US$15 billion takeover
The gold sector’s largest-ever takeover has been cemented after shareholders of Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd. gave the final seal of approval for U.S. giant Newmont Corp. to close the transaction valued at near US$15 billion.
-
Oct 134:28
TSX recap: Index posts 0.19% loss on tech, utilities weaknesses
Canada's main stock index stepped lower Friday as broad-based weakness led by technology, battery metals and utilities outweighed energy gains, and U.S. markets were mixed amid losses in technology.
-
Oct 104:38
Hamilton reaches agreement with Ottawa for 9,000 homes
The City of Hamilton and the federal government have reached an agreement that will see the city add more than 2,600 homes over the next three years and 9,000 units over the next decade.
-
Oct 12
Billionaire Rogers family heirs sue company over board access8:32
Billionaire Rogers family heirs sue company over board access
Two members of the billionaire family that controls Rogers Communications Inc. are suing the company, saying they’ve been frozen out of board meetings and blocked from getting information, reigniting a bitter power struggle within one of Canada’s wealthiest clans.
-
Oct 12
News media lobby group says Google concerns about Online News Act are valid
A lobby group for Canada's newspapers and magazines says it agrees with many of the issues raised by Google about a law that will force the tech giant to compensate those same publishers for use of their work.