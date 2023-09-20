(Bloomberg) -- Support for New Zealand’s governing Labour Party has dropped to a six-year low less than four weeks out from a general election, according to the latest opinion poll.

Labour fell 1 percentage point to 27% in a 1News/Verian poll published Wednesday in Wellington, its worst result since 2017. The main opposition National Party declined 2 points to 37%.

If the results were replicated at the Oct. 14 election, National would be able to form a government with the help of the right-wing ACT Party, which had 12% support in the poll. Labour wouldn’t be able to muster a majority with the Green Party, also on 12%, and the Maori Party, on 3%.

The poll also showed support for the nationalist New Zealand First Party at 5%, which would be enough to return it to parliament under the country’s proportional electoral system.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who took over from Jacinda Ardern eight months ago, is trying to convince voters that Labour deserves a third term in office.

As households reel from a cost-of-living crisis, National has attacked Labour’s economic management, saying increased government spending has stoked inflation and driven up interest rates.

Labour has claimed that National would make deep cuts to public services if it wins power, partly to pay for its planned tax cuts.

