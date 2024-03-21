(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s annual trade deficit narrowed to the smallest since mid-2022 as a weaker economy cools demand for imports.

The shortfall was NZ$12 billion ($7.3 billion) in the 12 months through February, Statistics New Zealand said Friday in Wellington. That’s the least since June 2022 and compares with a record NZ$17.1 billion gap in May last year.

New Zealand typically runs an annual trade deficit as it needs to import oil, automobiles and many consumer goods that aren’t produced locally. The pace of imports has slowed as high interest rates weigh on domestic demand, tipping the economy into recession in the second half of 2023.

Imports in the 12 months through February fell 8.1% from a year earlier to NZ$80.9 billion. That’s slightly higher than the January reading, which was an 18-month low.

Annual imports of plant and machinery fell 7.5% from the year-earlier period, while consumption goods imports declined 5.7%.

The result suggests the current account deficit, a broader measure of trade that includes investment flows and services such as tourism, will narrow further. The gap was NZ$27.8 billion or 6.9% of gross domestic product in the year through December, having reached a record 8.8% of GDP at the end of 2022.

The trade deficit is narrowing even as annual exports also slow. The value of overseas shipments was NZ$68.9 billion in the year through February — down 4.7% from a year earlier.

Dairy exports fell 5% in the year to NZ$19.6 billion while the value of meat and log exports also declined. Prices of New Zealand commodity shipments abroad fell 15% in February from a year earlier, according to an ANZ Bank index.

