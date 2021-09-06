(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield climbed to the highest level in more than two years on bets that the nation is on track to raise interest rates next month.

The country’s 10-year yield -- already among the highest in the developed world -- rose as much as three basis points to 2.02%, the highest since April 2019. The advance in yields came after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lifted the nationwide lockdown outside the largest city Auckland on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand looks set to join other developed-world policy makers in preparing to dial back stimulus deployed to counter the fallout from the virus outbreak. Swaps pricing indicate investors are fully pricing in a rate hike at the central bank’s October meeting.

“We are watching the break higher in 10-year New Zealand government bond yields,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. “The good Covid news implies the market will be encouraged to price a reopening NZ recovery alongside RBNZ rate hikes this year,” he said, adding that it will be supportive of the nation’s currency.

The central bank refrained from raising interest rates in August, keeping the official cash rate at 0.25%, as Governor Adrian Orr said the decision was made in light of the lockdown. In an emailed update, Orr said the monetary authority continues to work together with the government to support the nation’s economy.

New Zealand reported 21 new cases of Covid-19 in the community Tuesday. The country will move to Alert Level 2 at midnight Tuesday, allowing people outside of epicenter Auckland to return to work and school.

