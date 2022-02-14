(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand will move to a new phase in its response to omicron as case numbers of the more infectious variant of Covid-19 begin to accelerate.

From midnight Tuesday, phase 2 will take effect, attempting to minimize disruption to supply chains as the virus becomes more widespread, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a news conference Monday in Wellington. This means cases and close contacts will self-isolate for less time, and a scheme will be introduced allowing critical workers to remain in their jobs. The nation today reported nearly 1,800 cases over the weekend, up from a daily average of about 300 over the preceding seven days.

Ardern said the New Zealand’s 94% vaccination rate and the penetration of booster shots -- which sits at 60% of eligible people -- means it has had a slower onset of omicron than other nations. If the variant had spread at the same pace as in the Australian state of New South Wales, New Zealand would have about 17,000 cases by now rather than almost 5,000 after adjusting for the different populations, she said.

“We have slowed it down relative to other countries at this point in time,” Ardern said. “That’s not to say we will necessarily see a shallower peak. Only time and boosters will tell us that.”

Under the new phase, a confirmed case will need to self-isolate for 10 days rather than 14, while a close contact must isolate for seven days rather than 10. That also means the period of self-isolation for New Zealanders returning home from Australia from the end of February reduces to seven days.

The close contact exemption scheme will allow someone who is in a critical industry to keep going to their workplace if they test negative using a daily rapid antigen test.

Ardern acknowledged that under the government’s broader Covid-19 restrictions some industries such as hospitality are being hurt as more people work from home, emptying some inner-city office buildings. She said ministers are assessing some short-term, targeted relief for affected businesses.

