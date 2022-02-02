(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand is set to relax border restrictions starting at the end of February. Europe accelerated steps to roll back Covid-19 curbs after efforts to control the omicron variant proved largely futile. And the Bank of Montreal plans to bring staff back to offices in Canada.

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said it’s “time for the state of emergency to wind down” after almost two years.

Hong Kong eased the rules to release patients from the hospital, a move that should shorten stays as the city grapples with a growing number of infections that are taxing its health-care facilities.

Key Developments:

New Zealand to Ease Border Restrictions (6:48 a.m. HK)

New Zealand is set to start easing border restrictions at the end of February for the first since Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced its closure in the first month of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The border will reopen to vaccinated New Zealanders and some critical workers coming from Australia at midnight on Feb. 27, and to the same groups from the rest of the world from midnight March 13, Ardern said in a speech Thursday in Auckland. Returning citizens will no longer need to enter a government managed isolation facility on arrival, but will be required to self-isolate and return negative tests.

“With 94% of our population fully vaccinated, and 92% of those over 18 now eligible for a booster by the end of February, it’s time to shift gears in our Covid-19 response to focus on reconnection and recovery,” Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement.

BMO Begins Returning Staff to Offices (4:08 p.m. NY)

Bank of Montreal plans to start bringing investment and corporate bankers back to their offices next week, and is seeking to have staff fully returned on a hybrid basis by early April.

Bank of Montreal’s plans mark one of the first moves by Canada’s banks to start refilling offices after the omicron variant caused a wave of infections that prompted governments to tighten restrictions and recommend companies let employees work remotely.

LA, Long Beach Port Dockworker Absences Decline (4:01 p.m. NY)

The number of absences reported to port operators in southern California each day is dropping “continues to drop, bringing operations closer to normal, Alan McCorkle, president of Yusen Terminals LLC at the Port of Los Angeles, said Wednesday.

That’s a welcome sign for the more than 100 ships waiting off the coast to unload at the U.S.’s two largest ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Dockworkers have been hit hard by the omicron variant, with positive Covid-19 infections among Longshore and Warehouses Union workers on the West Coast reaching 1,878 through Jan. 28. That’s more positive cases among the almost 15,000 ILWU members than in all of 2021.

S. Africa Excess Deaths at Pre-Omicron Level (1:06 p.m. NY)

South Africa’s excess deaths, seen as a more accurate assessment of the impact of the coronavirus than official statistics, have fallen to levels last seen before the omicron variant was identified.

The number of excess deaths, a measure of mortality over a historical average, fell to 886 in the week ended Jan. 23, compared with 1,329 the week earlier, according to the South African Medical Research Council. That’s the lowest since the week ended Oct. 24 when there were 824 excess deaths.

The first omicron cases in South Africa were identified from samples taken in early November. The fall in mortality adds to evidence that the variant, while more transmissible than earlier strains, causes milder disease. The seven-day average of confirmed cases in the week ended Jan. 20 was 3,723, compared with 506 in the week ended Oct. 21, according to government statistics.

Italy Eases Restrictions for Vaccinated (11:45 a.m. NY)

Italy will drop restrictions for vaccinated people even in high-risk areas, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said, vowing to continue easing curbs in coming weeks. A four-tier system of restrictions is in place in Italy, with tighter rules for regions where infections and hospitalizations are higher, but regional authorities have asked to scrap it altogether.

At a cabinet meeting Wednesday afternoon, Draghi said the government will announce a calendar of future reopening steps, and vowed to limit online schooling as much as possible.

McConnell: ‘Time to Wind Down’ Emergency (11:20 a.m. NY)

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said it is “time for the state of emergency to wind down” after almost two years. McConnell said in floor remarks that the nation should accept that Covid-19 is here to stay. He also said he wants unallocated pandemic relief funds to be accounted for and questioned the need for additional virus-relief spending. Former President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in March 2020, and President Joe Biden extended it until March 1 of this year.

Switzerland Scraps WFH, Contact Quarantine (8:35 a.m. NY)

Switzerland will ease Covid-19 restrictions, including an obligation to work from home and quarantine for those who have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

The government said it will consider lifting all rules, including showing Covid certificates in restaurants and wearing masks on public transport, later this month.

South Africa Researcher Sees Wave Hump (8:04 a.m. NY)

A sub-variant of omicron known as BA.2 is spreading rapidly in South Africa and may cause a second surge in infections, one of the country’s top scientists said.

Studies point to BA.2 as being more transmissible than the original omicron. The second onslaught means the omicron wave “may end up like a camel,” Tulio de Oliveira, a bio-informatics professor who runs gene-sequencing institutions and advises the government on the pandemic, said at a presentation at Stellenbosch University. “A wave with another hump.”

Finland Lifts Covid Restrictions (6:55 a.m. NY)

Finland’s government decided to lift all limits on gatherings and ease restrictions on restaurants and bars on Feb. 14, keeping night clubs closed until March 1, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters. The decisions free up cultural venues and events, as well as sports from coronavirus restrictions.

Under pressure from a pandemic-weary public, politicians across Europe are deeming many public-health measures increasingly unnecessary.

