(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s sovereign credit rating has been upgraded by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, citing the nation’s quicker-than-expected economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. The New Zealand dollar rose.

The foreign currency rating was raised to AA+ from AA while the local currency rating was increased to AAA from AA+, S&P said in a statement on Monday. The outlook is stable.

“New Zealand is recovering quicker than most advanced economies because the country has been able to contain the spread of Covid-19 better than most others,” S&P said. “We now believe that the government’s credit metrics can withstand potential damage from negative shocks to the economy, including a possible weakening of the real estate market, and its fiscal position at the ‘AA+’ rating level.”

The kiwi dollar rose to 73.38 U.S. cents from 73.07 cents before the release.

