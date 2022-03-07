(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s grocery industry has been given three years to fix competition issues or face tougher intervention, including the possibility of being forced to divest some stores to allow a new entrant.

Releasing the results of a study into the industry on Tuesday, the Commerce Commission said supermarket profits and prices are too high, and it made a raft of recommendations to improve competition in a sector dominated by two main players. The government has received the report and needs to make its own decisions on what to implement. The Commission is urging a review after three years to assess progress.

“We have considered other options which could directly stimulate retail competition by offering consumers additional one-stop shopping options,” the Commission said. “This includes facilitation or sponsorship of entry by government, or requiring the major grocery retailers to sell some of their stores to create additional major grocery retailers.”

New Zealand grocery prices are among the highest in the OECD, reflecting the fact that two companies -- Foodstuffs New Zealand and the local unit of Australia’s Woolworths -- form a duopoly with just a fringe of other rivals. The Commission said it is very difficult for a third player to enter the market, but wants to allow competition to evolve rather than opting for a break up of the existing structure for now.

New Zealand is a challenging market for a new entrant because of the difficulty in getting access to good sites, and the obstacles faced in securing wholesale supply contracts, the regulator said. No large-scale competitors can be expected to grow from the existing fringe of other grocery retailers under current market conditions, it said.

“We recommend options intended to improve the conditions for competition and we consider that they should be implemented and tested before further considering whether other initiatives may be required,” it said. “If competition is still not working as well as it could after three years, the review could consider whether other initiatives are required.”

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark appeared to endorse that view.

“Given the importance of achieving healthy levels of competition in our retail grocery sector, I have not ruled out some of the other options that the Commerce Commission tabled while developing its report if consumer benefit is not achieved from the changes recommended in the report,” he said in a statement.

Recommendations published today include prohibiting restrictive and exclusive covenants that inhibit retail grocery store development, and monitoring land banking by the major retailers. The Commission also wants a mandatory code of conduct to govern relationships between the major retailers and their suppliers, and to give some suppliers the ability to undertake collective bargaining.

The Commission wants to establish a grocery regulator that would have “robust information gathering powers” to track how the major retailers are responding to the new rules, and urges an information disclosure regime to collect data on market share, wholesale supply volumes and other indicators.

