(Bloomberg) -- More New Zealand consumers say that banks are charging too much, resulting in ongoing distrust of the industry, according to a survey conducted by Consumer NZ.

The poll showed 73% of New Zealanders think banks are charging too much, up from 47% the previous year, the consumer watchdog said in a statement released Wednesday in Wellington.

“Cost of living is the most concerning issue facing New Zealanders,” said Consumer NZ Chief Executive Jon Duffy. “While the cost of living soars, banks are reporting major profits –- which is not going unnoticed by customers.”

The survey showed just 52% of customers said banks can be trusted, while 72% said banks needed closer oversight to protect consumers from irresponsible practices, Consumer NZ said.

Customer attitudes may be changing as new regulations have led to banks rejecting more applications for credit cards and home loans, while branch closures may be influencing perceptions of bank service.

The survey of 2,428 consumers was conducted in January and February. It showed locally owned banks scored highest in questions about fees, responsible lending, value for money and timely responses. Meantime the largest Australian-owned banks scored poorly in areas such as handling complaints and branch service.

“Consumers are telling us that the bigger half of the banking industry is doing poorly on customer service,” said Duffy. “The big banks should note that consumers see a lot of room for improvement.”

