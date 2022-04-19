(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand will benefit from rising commodity prices, but sees emerging risks to food producers globally from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor said.

Higher prices for dairy and other goods are driving up returns for New Zealand farmers, whose pasture-based systems mean they are less exposed to rising feed costs. But over time the expense of inputs like fertilizer and of shipping products to distant markets will be new challenges.

“We’re taking no joy from our short term lifts in commodity prices,” O’Connor said in a Bloomberg TV interview Tuesday during a visit to Singapore. “Disruptions to world food security over time will mean additional pressures for countries like New Zealand and everyone else trading with food.”

New Zealand continues to look for ways to break down trade barriers and is “very ambitious” about completing a free trade pact with the European Union this year, he said. That follows signing an agreement with the U.K. in late 2021.

New Zealand is also open to extending the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, and ready to have conversations with China and Taiwan who have applied to join, and with the U.S. if it chooses to do so, O’Connor said. Any expansion needs to protect the “high values” agreed to when the CPTPP was created, he said.

