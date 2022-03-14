(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand teenagers will remain ineligible for Covid-19 booster shots for several more weeks, even as the omicron outbreak runs through universities and schools.

Government ministers are not expected to make a final decision on boosters for 16 and 17 year olds until April “at the earliest,” said Astrid Koornneef, Director of the National Immunisation Programme. Pfizer boosters are currently only approved by medicines regulator Medsafe for those aged 18 years and up.

“Medsafe has only very recently received Pfizer’s application for the use of its vaccine for 16 and 17 year olds,” Koornneef said in an emailed statement. “Medsafe is working at pace to review the application, however we do not expect a final decision on this from ministers until April at the earliest.”

New Zealand’s omicron outbreak has been particularly acute at high schools and universities, raising concern for under 18s who are unable to get the third vaccine shot considered necessary for the fullest protection against the virus. Since August, 20% of reported community cases are aged 10 to 19, according to Health Ministry data.

There are some signs the outbreak may have peaked, with daily new infections dropping to 15,500 yesterday from more than 23,000 a week ago.

Koornneef said under Section 29 of the Medicines Act, doctors can prescribe a vaccine “off label,” or for unapproved use.

“This would be an individual-level decision made by the patient’s clinician in conjunction with a person, after a discussion about the risks and benefits for that particular person,” she said.

