(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand expects delivery of its first Covid-19 vaccine next week, allowing it to begin immunizing border workers from Feb. 20, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

“New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control,” Ardern said Friday. “The arrival of our first batch of doses is an important milestone in our fight against Covid-19. We now anticipate further deliveries through quarter one from Pfizer.”

