(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank will raise interest rates for a fourth straight meeting, seeking to rein in the fastest inflation in more than 30 years even as risks of an economic downturn mount.

The Reserve Bank will lift the official cash rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.25% Wednesday in Wellington, according to 15 of 20 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Five tip a half-point increase, and investors see a 65% chance of a hike to 1.5%.

Policy makers must weigh the need to act aggressively to contain inflation, which is expected to climb above 7%, against the risk of stalling the economy. Rising borrowing costs, the rapid spread of New Zealand’s omicron outbreak and global uncertainty are hurting business and consumer confidence, while house prices are falling.

“Interest rates are already doing much of the heavy lifting for the RBNZ and we don’t believe they need to supercharge rate hikes,” said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank in Auckland. “The pinch is already being felt by consumers and businesses.”

The RBNZ will publish tomorrow’s decision at 2 p.m. local time. It is a rate review, rather than a quarterly Monetary Policy Statement, meaning the bank will not publish new forecasts or hold a press conference.

When the RBNZ hiked by a quarter-point in February, it said it was a “finely balanced decision” and that it had considered a half-point move -- opening the door to an aggressive tightening this month. However, there hasn’t been a half-point increase since mid-2000, and the bank may prefer to take such action in the context of a full Monetary Policy Statement.

For Stephen Toplis, head of research at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington, that means a quarter-point increase tomorrow followed by a half-point move in May.

“While we understand the argument for a more aggressive tightening than previously postulated by the bank, we can also see a strong counter argument for a more cautious approach,” he said.

“When the RBNZ wrote its February statement it would not have counted on the Russian invasion of Ukraine evolving in the manner that it has. Nor, we believe, would it have foreseen the complete collapse in consumer confidence that has occurred.”

Consumer confidence has slumped to its weakest since 2004, while business sentiment is the lowest since the Covid-19 pandemic hit in early 2020. House prices fell 2.3% in the three months through February, according to Real Estate Institute data.

At the same time, inflation is running at 5.9%, the fastest since 1990, and unemployment has fallen to 3.2%, a record low.

The RBNZ’s most recent projections show the OCR rising to about 3.25% by the end of 2023, and inflation falling back into its 1-3% target range next year.

However, there’s a risk that rapid price increases will entrench faster inflation by driving up inflation expectations, which would require even more monetary tightening. There is also upward pressure on wages amid a labor shortage.

“The growth risks of hiking aggressively are clear, but so are the risks of letting inflation spiral,” said Sharon Zollner, chief New Zealand economist at ANZ Bank in Auckland, who sees half-point increases this week and in May. “While there are no low-risk options anymore, acting aggressively now gives the best odds of avoiding even larger economic costs later.”

