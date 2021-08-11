(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand will speed up its vaccine rollout ahead of a phased reopening of its border early next year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

The government will make the Pfizer vaccine available to all adults sooner than previously planned and increase the gap between doses to six weeks from three, Ardern said in a speech Thursday in Wellington. That will allow more people to get their first dose sooner and ensure as many as possible are at least partially vaccinated in coming months, she said.

“Getting vaccinated is the number one thing everyone can do to be protected against Covid-19, help accelerate our economic recovery, reduce the risk of lockdowns, and safely allow New Zealand’s borders to begin re-opening next year,” Ardern said. “The first step in our plan is speeding up the vaccination process to ensure everyone is at least partially vaccinated as soon as possible to reduce the risk and impact of Delta entering the country.”

New Zealand’s slow vaccination rollout has left it vulnerable to an outbreak of the highly infectious delta strain of the virus that has forced large parts of neighboring Australia back into lockdown. At the same time, Ardern was under pressure to present a roadmap out of “fortress New Zealand.”

She said today that the government will use the second half of 2021 to conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated people in preparation for the gradual resumption of quarantine-free travel. From the first quarter of 2022, new risk-based border settings will be introduced that establish low, medium and high-risk pathways into the country.

The pathway a traveler takes will be based on the risk associated with where they are coming from and their vaccination status, and each pathway will have testing and isolation requirements proportionate to that risk.

A low-risk pathway will permit quarantine-free entry for vaccinated travelers; a medium-risk pathway would include a combination of self-isolation and/or reduced managed isolation for vaccinated travelers, while a high-risk pathway will require a full 14 days in quarantine and testing regardless of vaccination status.

“This individual risk-based approach requires new systems to be set up,” Ardern said. “We will use the remainder of 2021 to continue to prepare for the operation of borders under this system.”

From Sept. 1, all eligible ages will be able to book a vaccination appointment.

