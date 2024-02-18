(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh has issued a warning about the state of the country’s finances, saying it needs to address long-term fiscal pressures now even as persistent budget deficits make that more difficult.

“This is not about the distant future,” McLiesh said in a keynote address to the New Zealand Economics Forum at Waikato University on Friday. “The long-term fiscal pressures Treasury has been calling attention to for some time are now here. And those challenges are being exacerbated by the structural deficit that has emerged in recent years.”

The warning comes as the government appears to be laying the groundwork for bigger cuts to spending in its May budget than previously flagged. Finance Minister Nicola Willis said last week that revenue projections could decline further as the economy weakens, and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said yesterday that a return to “the orthodoxy of tight budgets” is necessary.

Luxon highlighted the NZ$7.5 billion ($4.6 billion) of savings announced by Willis in a mini-budget in December and said “there will be more where that came from, I can tell you.”

‘Unsustainable’ Deficits

After increasing government spending and borrowing during the pandemic, New Zealand is now forecast to run seven straight years of budget deficits through 2026.

“As New Zealand is running deficits throughout the economic cycle, the country is now best described as having a structural fiscal deficit,” McLiesh said. “This will prove unsustainable unless change is made.”

New Zealand’s post-Covid experience was one of continued deficits despite economic overheating and inflation — normally conditions in which fiscal policy would be expected to be “at its tightest,” she said.

“Fiscal policy has been tightening, but not rapidly enough for fiscal policy to make its optimal contribution to stabilizing the macro-economy,” McLiesh said.

She noted there may be trade-offs between reducing budget deficits more quickly and the desire to achieve government objectives and improve living standards.

“In today’s context, a faster consolidation will support monetary policy to bring down inflation and improve sustainability but may pose trade-offs with government services and priorities,” McLiesh said. “It’s a key consideration in setting targets to return to surplus.”

Mounting Costs

Like many other countries, New Zealand also faces an aging population, which is driving up costs for health care and universal state pensions.

McLiesh said gross New Zealand Superannuation benefits cost about NZ$20 billion last year and are the fastest growing expense item, projected to rise to 7.7% of GDP by 2061. Health costs are forecast to rise to 10% of GDP over the same period, she said.

In addition to these long-standing issues, new challenges have risen in prominence such as geopolitical risks that could damp economic growth prospects via deterioration in trade opportunities or the terms of trade, McLiesh said. The government’s finances could also be directly affected if a less secure world leads to more defense and security spending.

“These challenges illustrate that achieving sustainability in our public finances will require either tight control of expenditure growth, stronger revenue growth, or both,” she said.

