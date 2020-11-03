(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s jobless rate rose in the third quarter as companies were forced to fire workers in the aftermath of the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The unemployment rate increased to 5.3% from 4% in the second quarter, Statistics New Zealand said Wednesday in Wellington. That was in line with economists’ forecasts. Employment fell 0.8% from the previous three months, when it declined 0.3%.

New Zealand’s recovery from a first-half economic contraction was disrupted by a lockdown in largest city Auckland for three weeks in August, as well as by an ongoing border closure that has decimated the tourism industry. Companies including Air New Zealand and Warehouse Group have laid off staff, and the labor market is expected to deteriorate further after a government wage subsidy came to an end.

The kiwi dollar fell after the report. It bought 66.98 U.S. cents at 10:49 a.m. in Wellington from 67.13 cents immediately before the release.

The Reserve Bank, which is required to support maximum employment as well as its inflation target, will assess whether the economy needs additional stimulus in its Nov. 11 policy statement. It is tipped to introduce a new funding program for banks to encourage lending and support job creation.

