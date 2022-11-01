(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand unemployment was unchanged near a record low in the third quarter while wages rose by the most since the series began, adding pressure on the central bank to keep raising interest rates.

The jobless rate was 3.3%, matching the second quarter, Statistics New Zealand said Wednesday in Wellington. Economists expected a decline to 3.2%, which would have matched the record low. Employment rose 1.3% from the previous three months, much more than economists expected, while annual wage inflation accelerated to 3.8%.

Labor shortages and capacity constraints are contributing to soaring inflation in New Zealand, prompting the Reserve Bank to raise the Official Cash Rate to a seven-year high of 3.5%. While the RBNZ has hiked by 50 basis points at each of the past five meetings, it is tipped to undertake an even more aggressive 75-point increase later this month and some economists are forecasting the benchmark will reach 5% in early 2023.

“Today’s report supports the RBNZ’s need to deliver further rate rises,” said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank in Auckland. “The labor market remains too tight and exceeds a reasonable definition of maximum sustainable employment.”

The New Zealand dollar was little changed after the release, buying 58.4 US cents at 11:55 a.m. in Wellington. bond yields and swap rates rose as investors increased bets on more OCR increases.

Above Target

While the RBNZ doesn’t have a numerical goal for employment growth or the jobless rate, it has said employment is above the maximum sustainable level it is required to achieve. At 7.2% in the third quarter, inflation is also well in excess of the 1-3% band the central bank targets.

The RBNZ’s policy tightening has driven down property prices and eroded business and consumer confidence, raising the possibility of a recession.

But the labor market remains tight because of an absence of migrant workers. The border only fully reopened in August, more than two years after it was closed at the outset of the pandemic.

Ordinary time wages for non-government workers rose 3.8% from a year earlier, the statistics agency said, citing the Labour Cost Index. That’s the most since the series began in 1993. The measure rose 1.1% from the previous quarter, matching economist expectations.

Average ordinary time hourly earnings for non-government workers gained 2.6% from the previous quarter and a record 8.6% from a year earlier.

Today’s report showed a surge in labor force participation while the number of people neither working nor looking for work slumped, reflecting the strong demand for workers.

Details

The participation rate rose to a record 71.7% from a revised 70.9% in the three months through June

Quarterly employment increased for the first time in four quarters. Economists expected 0.5% growth

Annual employment growth was 1.2%, down from 1.5% in the second quarter and the slowest since early 2021

Statistics New Zealand said the underutilization rate, which is a broader gauge that includes employed people seeking additional hours, fell to 9% from 9.2% in the second quarter

