(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand unemployment rose to the highest in two years in the third quarter and wage inflation slowed, indicating the central bank’s interest-rate increases are weakening the labor market.

The jobless rate climbed to 3.9% from 3.6% in the second quarter, Statistics New Zealand said Wednesday in Wellington, matching economists’ expectations. That’s the highest since the second quarter of 2021. Employment fell 0.2% from the previous three months, missing estimates of a small gain, while annual wage inflation eased to 4.1%.

A record influx of immigrants is helping to alleviate a labor shortage and reduce upward pressure on wages, while higher borrowing costs are damping demand. The Reserve Bank has signaled it has raised rates sufficiently to tame inflation, but some economists think it will be forced to resume tightening to get price pressures under control.

The jobless report “is further evidence that no more rate hikes are needed,” said Mary Jo Vergara, senior economist at Kiwibank in Auckland. “The RBNZ should take comfort in today’s employment data. Monetary policy is working.”

The New Zealand dollar eased after the data to buy 58.07 US cents at 11:27 a.m. in Wellington, down from 58.24 cents beforehand.

Wage Inflation

Ordinary time wages for non-government workers rose 4.1% from a year earlier, slowing from 4.3% pace in the previous quarter, the statistics agency said. Central government-sector ordinary time wages rose an annual 5.5% after a number of pay settlements with workers including nurses and teachers.

Average ordinary time hourly earnings for non-government workers gained 2% from the previous quarter and 7.1% from a year earlier. That’s down from a record 8.6% annual reading in the third quarter of last year.

Annual employment growth of 2.4% fell short of the 3.2% expected by economists and slowed from 4.1% in the previous quarter.

The participation rate eased to 72% from a record 72.4%.

The RBNZ in October signaled its tightening cycle has come to an end with the Official Cash Rate at 5.5%, but economists at ANZ Bank and Westpac expect it to hike once more early next year.

Inflation slowed to 5.6% in the third quarter from 6% in the second but non-tradables inflation, a gauge of domestic price pressures, remains elevated at 6.3%.

While the OCR has peaked, “the RBNZ will be wary of the risk that labor costs and core inflation do not cool as quickly as it is comfortable with,” said Mark Smith, senior economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “We do not expect an OCR cut until 2025, with monetary settings to remain tighter than neutral levels until at least mid-2026.”

