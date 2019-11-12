(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank left interest rates unchanged amid expectations of a cut, saying it is prepared to pause because there are signs that the domestic economy will stop slowing and that inflation will pick up. The local currency jumped.

“Economic developments since the August Statement do not warrant a change to the already stimulatory monetary setting at this time,” the Reserve Bank said Wednesday after holding the official cash rate at a record-low 1.0%. “We will add further monetary stimulus if needed.”

The RBNZ is betting that the 75 basis points of easing it has delivered this year, including a surprise 50-point cut in August, will revive economic growth in 2020, helping inflation return to the midpoint of its 1-3% target. Most economists were forecasting a cut today and had anticipated more easing next year after inflation expectations dropped and the labor market slowed.

The New Zealand dollar jumped three quarters of a U.S. cent after the surprise announcement. It bought 64.13 cents at 2:06 p.m. in Wellington, up from 63.35 cents immediately before the statement.

