(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand wants to encourage more Australian visitors to make the most of the nation’s cycle trails, hoping to further boost regional economies.

Research suggests there could be a potential market of 6.9 million people in Australia, comprising those who have undertaken cycle tourism before or who have expressed an interest in a cycle holiday, Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said in a statement Thursday in Wellington.

New Zealand this week reopened its border to Australians, hoping to gradually rebuild a market that provided about 40% of all tourists to the country before the pandemic struck. While many visitors arrive to see family, play golf or enjoy winter skiing, the government says the nation’s network of 22 Great Rides should be an added attraction.

“The re-opening of the Australian tourism market provides a prime opportunity to develop cycle tourism in New Zealand,” Nash said. “The cycle trails in New Zealand are world-leading and the network in the lower half of the South Island is especially impressive.”

The so-called Ngā Haerenga network consists of cycle trails across the North and South Islands with varying degrees of difficulty and boasting both alpine and coastal views. Many are located in regions away from the main tourist centers, traversing forests, vineyards, disused railway lines and tunnels and taking in some of New Zealand’s most pristine native bush.

Nash said separate research showed a surge in New Zealanders using the cycle trails in the past two years, when border restrictions meant overseas travel was limited.

The network experienced a 10.3% increase in users in the year ended June 2021, compared to the year ended February 2020, while visitor spending attributed to the experiences -- including accommodation, hospitality and bike hiring -- surged 31%.

