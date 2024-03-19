New Zealand Will Have Scope to Cut Cash Rate This Year, IMF Says

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand will have scope to start cutting interest rates later this year as inflation returns to its target band, the International Monetary Fund said in a staff report that contrasts with the central bank’s view.

Staff expect a gradual easing of monetary policy starting toward the end of 2024, the IMF said in the concluding statement of its Article IV review of New Zealand’s economy released Wednesday. Inflation is expected to return to the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target in the third quarter of this year, it said.

“Global disinflation will help lower inflation in the tradables sector and migration will ease labor market tightness,” it said. “Slowing domestic demand will likely reduce non-tradable inflation.”

The IMF’s view contrasts with that of the RBNZ, which signaled last month that the Official Cash Rate could stay at 5.5% well into 2025 despite inflation slowing. Still, most economists expect rate cuts to start in the fourth quarter and investors are pricing two quarter-point reductions by the end of the year.

The IMF said monetary policy is “appropriately tight” and should remain restrictive.

“While the economy is showing signs of slowing more rapidly than previously thought, and unemployment is rising, continued vigilance is needed” to ensure inflation comes back under control, it said.

Assuming rates do start to decline later this year, economic growth is projected to lift to 2% in 2025 from just 1.1% this year, the IMF said. The risks to the outlook are broadly balanced, it said.

Fiscal policy also needs to be restrictive to support disinflation, the IMF said. It pointed out that the government’s planned personal income tax relief is targeted at low and middle income earners who have a propensity to spend.

“To avoid any upside pressure to inflation it is important to calibrate the funding, timing and parameters of this tax relief to be fiscally neutral,” it said.

The IMF urged the government to address structural fiscal challenges, and said restoring a budget surplus in the four-year forecast period should remain its objective, underpinned by caps on new spending.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.