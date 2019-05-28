(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s benchmark bond yield slid to a fresh record low, tracking a rally in Treasuries spurred by concerns over the U.S.-China trade war.

The yield on the 10-year government note dropped 3 basis points to 1.719%, the lowest in Bloomberg data dating back to 1985. Australia’s benchmark bond yield also fell 3 basis points to as low as 1.502%, just hovering above the central bank’s policy rate.

Treasuries rallied on Tuesday, with yields sliding to the lowest since September 2017, as U.S. traders back from a long weekend reacted to President Donald Trump’s comments that Washington isn’t ready to make a trade deal with China. Renewed tensions between Italy and the European Union and the stalemate on Brexit also damped sentiment toward riskier assets.

To contact the reporter on this story: Masaki Kondo in Tokyo at mkondo3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tan Hwee Ann at hatan@bloomberg.net, Shikhar Balwani

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.