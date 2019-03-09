(Bloomberg) -- Newark Liberty International Airport has reopened after being closed briefly on Saturday morning because an airplane made an emergency landing.

Air Transat Flight 942 from Montreal was headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and reported a possible fire in the cargo hold, according to an FAA statement. The aircraft landed at Newark and remained on the runway while firefighters responded. Passengers evacuated via emergency slides.

According to airplane tracking site FlightAware, arrivals into Newark are running as much as 90 minutes behind schedule and departures are about an hour behind.

