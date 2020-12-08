(Bloomberg) -- The railroad station in Newark, New Jersey, among the busiest in the U.S., will get $190 million in improvements over five years. Restrooms, lighting, air handling, painting and exterior cleaning are first on the list.

The 90-year-old station serves 50,000 passengers a day via trains operated by Amtrak, New Jersey Transit, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Newark’s subway, plus local and regional bus lines. It’s key to New York City jobs and tourism and to Amtrak’s yet-to-be-funded Gateway proposal to improve rail in and around Manhattan.

“There is no more iconic or well-traversed landmark in the state than Newark Penn Station, and it is long past due that it receives the critical repairs and upgrades that are needed,” Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver said at a news conference outside the building.

The railroad, whose operating and capital budgets were slashed during former Republican Governor Chris Christie’s eight years in office, is upgrading several stations to improve service and increase revenue with more concessions.

The station, owned by NJ Transit, is the seventh-busiest in the U.S., according to a press release from the office of Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat. The state is paying for the improvements.

