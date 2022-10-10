(Bloomberg) -- Lesotho’s Revolution for Prosperity party, which was founded just six months ago, won the most seats in last week’s parliamentary elections but will still have to enter into a coalition to rule the tiny mountain kingdom.

The RFP, led by wealthy businessman Sam Matekane, won 56 out of 79 constituency seats, results released by the Independent Electoral Commission on Monday showed. It didn’t get any of the so-called compensatory seats that are typically allocated to smaller parties under Lesotho’s proportional representation system, leaving it five seats short of an outright majority in the 120-member legislature.

The Democratic Congress, led by Mathibeli Mokhothu, secured a total of 29 seats and the All Basotho Convention, which previously held the most seats, eight. The vote was postponed in one constituency due to the death of one of the candidates.

A nation of about 2.2 million people, Lesotho has been plagued by intermittent political instability, with ruling coalitions unraveling and leaders being toppled. Lesotho is an important source of fresh-water for surrounding South Africa.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.