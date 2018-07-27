(Bloomberg) -- Montenegro, the newest NATO entrant, wants to boost its economy by offering citizenship to as many as 2,000 people willing to invest at least 250,000 euros ($291,000) for holding its passport.

The Balkan nation of 620,000, recently branded by U.S. President Donald Trump as a “very aggressive” NATO state, hopes the program will boost economic activities and capital movement.

The program will be ready from October, the government said on its website on Thursday. The country, which also aspires to join the European Union, will ask individuals to invest between 250,000 euros to 450,000 euros in one of government’s development projects and pay a fee of up to 100,000 euros per application. Other EU states also offer similar programs.

Last week, Trump was asked by Fox News whether U.S. troops should defend the Adriatic country from attack as required under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization treaty. Trump said the state could drag the planet into World War III. That jab was brushed off in Montenegro, where officials said it was nothing new from him.

