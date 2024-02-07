(Bloomberg) -- Bond traders’ fresh long positions in Treasury futures were destroyed by the one-two punch of stronger January payrolls data and sound-bites from Fed Chair Powell pushing back on a March rate cut.

After building positions ahead of last week’s Federal Reserve policy announcement and the January jobs report, they suffered a quick wash-out, the latest positioning shake-out in Treasury futures shows.

Flows were “heavily biased” toward long risk but after the strong jobs data “profits on all of these recent longs have now vanished,” Citi strategists said Friday.

The appetite for long-duration positions has left some investors back on the sidelines waiting for dip-buying opportunities. In the recent past, dip buyers have emerged when the rate on the 10-year reaches about 4.15%.

Buying has “remained consistent” as yields have climbed, Citi’s Bill O’Donnell and Ed Acton wrote Tuesday, adding there also appears to be “refreshed demand for the front-end after recent adjustments to Fed pricing.”

JPMorgan’s Treasury client survey on Tuesday showed a similar picture for the week through Feb. 4. Longs were aggressively cut, switching into biggest neutral position since April, suggesting a growing investor base sidelined and waiting for buying opportunities.

Here’s a rundown of the latest positioning across the market:

Treasury Clients Sidelined

In JPMorgan’s survey, long positions were cut by 7 percentage points, in the switch to neutral. Shorts were unchanged on the week, while net longs were the fewest since October, the poll showed.

Hedge Funds Add to Net Short

The hedge fund net short in 10-year note futures extended to a fresh record of around 1.7 million futures, in data for the week up to Jan. 30. Overall, hedge funds were the most bearish since Jan. 2, adding to the net duration short by roughly 150,000 10-year note contract equivalents on a net basis. Most of the short extended in the 10-year note futures ($6.4m/basis point in risk) and ultra 10-year notes ($5.2m/basis point in risk).

Choppy Skew

Volatile price action seen in Treasury options skew over the past week has left long-bond skew back to a near neutral level, after pushing to favor calls last week. Some of the long-bond put premium may be partly starting to reflect potential for a cheapest-to-deliver shift in the long-bond futures contract and hedging around such a scenario.

Exits in SOFR Options

For the first time in a while, considerable unwinds of SOFR positions were seen over the past week, skewed toward upside liquidation which kicked in significantly after Friday’s jobs report and Powell’s Sunday-night appearance on CBS’s 60 Minutes. A notable drop seen in 95.00 strike followed flows, such as a large seller of SFRH4 94.9375/95.00/95.1875 broken call flies.

Read more on Open Interest: Traders Liquidate SOFR Wagers Targeting March Cut

SOFR Options Heat-Map

Despite the unwind of positions over the week, the 95.00 strike remains the most populated with heavy risk seen in the March 2024 calls covering the strike. Outstanding flows around the 5% level have included SFRH4 94.875/94.9375/95.00 call flies and SFRH4 94.9375/95.00 call spreads and SFRH4 94.9375/95.00/95.125 call ladders. In the lead-up to Wednesday’s Fed rate decision, there was also demand for the SFRH4 94.75/94.875/95.00 call fly.

