(Bloomberg) -- Cia. de Minas Buenaventura SAA is offloading its stake in the giant Yanacocha gold mine in Peru to bolster its finances after being ordered to pay back taxes and as precious metals miss out on a broad commodities rally.

Peru’s top publicly traded bullion producer agreed to sell its 43.65% stake to partner Newmont Corp. for proceeds of $300 million plus as much as $100 million tied to future price increases, the Lima-based miner said Tuesday. The deal will help Buenaventura return to leverage levels before its tax dispute with the Peruvian custom agency, as well as focus on other projects.

Newmont is buying out its partner at Yanacocha as the world’s biggest gold miner prepares to make a decision on a major expansion at the mine in Peru’s northern highlands. Seperately, Newmont will transfer its ownership in the La Zanja open pit to Buenaventura in exchange for royalties.

Large gold producers are scooping up key assets to lift reserves and production after years of focusing on strengthening balance sheets and paying dividends. Still, the industry has so far missed out on the kind of windfall that industrial metal producers have been enjoying, with bullion’s appeal dimmed by the prospect of rising interest rates.

While Newmont has delayed its decision on the Yanacocha expansion until later this year, buying out its partner’s stake may be seen as an endorsement of Peru’s ongoing appeal as a mining jurisdiction despite political upheaval and the threat of more onerous regulations.

