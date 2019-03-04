(Bloomberg) -- Newmont Mining Corp. is planning to formally reject Barrick Gold Corp.’s $17.8 billion unsolicited takeover bid, according to people familiar with the matter.

The rejection could come as soon as Monday, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. Newmont is studying other options including potentially proposing a joint venture in Nevada, where both companies have mines and co-own the Turquoise Ridge project, said the people. No final decision has been made and the timing and details of any rejection may change, they said.

A representative for Newmont couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Newmont raised serious doubts about Barrick’s proposal -- a hostile all-share no-premium bid -- from the day it was publicly announced Feb. 25. Newmont said its previously announced agreement to take over Goldcorp Inc. offered better benefits, and Chief Executive Officer Gary Goldberg called Barrick’s takeover offer “desperate” and “bizarre.”

“Mark has never run a global portfolio,” Goldberg said in an interview, referring to Barrick CEO Mark Bristow, who until Jan. 1 ran Africa-focused Randgold Resources Ltd. “In fact, I’d say none of his team have run a global portfolio like what we have in place.”

The rhetoric escalated into an ugly brawl between the two gold giants. On the same day, Bristow said his team could do a better job running his rival.

“I have spent a lot of time in Nevada, and I have no doubt that I can do a better job than Newmont,” Bristow said in a TV interview at an industry conference in Florida.

The top end of the gold industry has been in a state of transformation for the past five months. In September, industry leader Barrick agreed to buy Randgold for $5.4 billion. Three months later, Newmont announced its plan to purchase Goldcorp for $10 billion, which would leapfrog it into the leading gold-producer spot.

--With assistance from Steven Frank and Dinesh Nair.

To contact the reporters on this story: Danielle Bochove in Toronto at dbochove1@bloomberg.net;Ed Hammond in New York at ehammond12@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Luzi Ann Javier at ljavier@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Fournier

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.