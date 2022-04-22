(Bloomberg) -- Newmont Corp. is seeing a recovery in production after reporting lower-than-expected output for the first quarter amid rising inflation.

It’s “certainly coming out the other side” as economies gradually rebound from Covid-19’s omicron variant and Russia’s war in Ukraine, Tom Palmer, chief executive officer of the world’s largest gold miner, said during an earnings call with analysts.

The Denver-based bullion producer reported adjusted per-share earnings that missed the average analyst estimate and higher-than-expected production costs. A surge in omicron, ongoing supply-chain woes and labor shortages hurt its productivity, while higher energy prices increased cost inflation.

“Every $10 per barrel change in oil prices, our free cash flow is impacted $15 million a year,” Palmer said. For every $100 increase in gold prices, that would generate an additional $400 million of free cash, he added.

Newmont shares fell as much as 8.4% in New York, the steepest intraday decline in more than two years.

The gold miner’s results missed “on a lowered bar,” said KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson in a note. The gold miner faces more “production shortfalls and continued inflationary pressures, the latter of which we believe are only intensifying.”

Newmont still sees gold’s all-in sustaining cost at $1,050 an ounce, although higher energy prices may add more upside risk to the guidance, according to Palmer. The company maintained its 2022 gold production guidance at 6.2 million ounces.

