(Bloomberg) -- Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., publisher of the Wall Street Journal, has acquired Investor’s Business Daily, adding to its portfolio of business publications.

News Corp. will pay $275 million to buy the financial news and research business from O’Neil Capital Management. News Corp.’s Dow Jones subsidiary will run the business, which was founded in 1984 by William J. O’Neil and has about 130 employees. It will continue to operate as a standalone brand, based in Los Angeles.

Investor’s Business Daily is profitable, with more than 90% of its revenue coming from digital sources, News Corp. said in a statement Thursday. The majority of IBD’s revenue comes from its investor tools, research and analysis products. IBD also publishes a weekly print edition.

News Corp., which also owns business publications such as MarketWatch, Barron’s and Mansion Global, said IBD will help Dow Jones offer more data and tools to help investors pick top-performing stocks.

