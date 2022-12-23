(Bloomberg) -- News Corp. shares gained on a report by Axios that Michael Bloomberg is interested in acquiring the company’s Dow Jones unit.

The stock climbed as much as 4.1% before paring gains. Axios, citing an unidentified person familiar with Bloomberg’s thinking, said Bloomberg hasn’t approached News Corp. controlling owner Rupert Murdoch or hired any advisers to evaluate such a move. Axios also said Bloomberg might be interested in buying the Washington Post.

Dow Jones provides financial information and news through its wire service and through the Wall Street Journal, one of the biggest newspapers in the US. It competes with Bloomberg News, which is part of Bloomberg LP, where Michael Bloomberg is majority owner.

Ty Trippet, a spokesman for Bloomberg, and Jim Kennedy, a spokesman for News Corp., both declined to comment on the report.

News Corp. has been exploring whether to merge with Murdoch’s other media company, Fox Corp. Several News Corp. investors have balked at that idea, arguing that the company should consider ways to better reflect the value of its real estate business, which is separate from Dow Jones.

News Corp. was up 1.5% to $18.08 at 10 a.m. in New York. The shares have dropped 18% this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.