(Bloomberg) -- In their attempts to keep up with the times, media companies have trotted out some offbeat brands in recent years, including Tronc, Oath and Refinitiv.

Now News Corp. is giving it a try. The company has created an app called Knewz that will draw from hundreds of news sources and link directly to publishers’ sites, according to the Wall Street Journal, which is owned by News Corp. (The app is only “currently” called Knewz, the Journal says, so the name could change.)

The idea is to provide an alternative to Google and other online platforms that aggregate news stories, while offering more of a reward to publishers. Knewz won’t just draw on News Corp. properties. It will link to outlets such as the New York Times, Washington Post and NBC, as well as the Wall Street Journal, the newspaper reported. Knewz also won’t take a cut of any advertising that publishers generate.

The industry could use some help. After watching print-media advertising evaporate, publishers have struggled to hold on to ad dollars that have shifted online.

Still, the name drew some ribbing online, particularly from journalists themselves.

Some also noted that The Knewz is the name of a polka band in Buffalo, New York.

News Corp. -- and the polka band -- didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

