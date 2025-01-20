Here’s what happened at Trump’s inauguration

In his inaugural address, Donald Trump told the crowd he was 'saved by God for a reason,' referring to an assassination attempt against him.

“A tide of change is sweeping the country,” Donald Trump declared in his inaugural speech kicking off the start of his second presidency, in what marked a stunning political comeback.

Trump, the convicted felon who survived two assassination attempts and threatened to upend Canada’s economy with a trade war, pledged to be a “peacemaker” and to unleash a new era of economic prosperity in the United States.

Here’s what happened on the day of the inauguration as reported by our journalists and political analyst Eric Ham.

2:04 p.m. EST: Trump cements outsider status

Political analyst Eric Ham says if we thought Trump was done going after his political enemies, we need to think again. “

He’s railing against political opponents, even commenting on Hillary Clinton today. This after saying he wanted to be known as a unifier.”

Ham added: “None of the former presidents elected to participate in the inauguration lunch, making clear that even as a two-term member of the nation’s most exclusive club of ex-presidents, Trump is still very much an outsider.”

2:02 p.m. EST: Andrew Jackson portrait is back

A portrait of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the U.S., is back up on the wall in the West Wing of the White House, reports CBS News.

The previous Biden administration removed the portrait of Jackson and replaced him with Benjamin Franklin.

Jackson has been criticized for participating in the slave trade -- having been a slave owner himself -- and for signing the Indian Removal Act of 1830 that forced Native Americans off their land.

2 p.m. EST: Trump says ‘they tried’ to rig election

Trump repeated false claims that he won the 2020 election, saying he got “nine million more (votes) than anyone else had ever gotten,” he said during a speech to supporters. “And they said we lost.”

This election, by contrast, was “too big to rig,” he said. Adding “they tried.”

1:51 p.m. EST: After measured address, Trump goes off the cuff

After delivering a relatively staid inaugural address reading from a teleprompter, Trump is now unleashing during a freewheeling, off-the-cuff second speech at the Capitol Visitor Center.

Trump is angrily railing against his enemies, promising action on what he calls the “J6 hostages,” calling former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney “a crying lunatic,” and bashing what he calls the “unselect committee of political thugs” that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

He’s also criticizing the pardons Joe Biden issued right before Trump was sworn in and in recent weeks.

1:30 p.m. EST: The Bidens make one last wheels up

Joe Biden is boarding a helicopter that will carry him into his post-presidency life — but the aircraft carrying him is no longer known as Marine One.

Since Biden is now a former president, he and his wife Jill boarded a chopper technically known as “Nighthawk 46″ despite still having the presidential seal.

The Bidens were flying to a farewell ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, then flying to California.

The California flight will be Special Air Mission 46.

Trump, who hadn’t yet taken office then, flew on Saturday from Florida to Washington aboard a plane with presidential markings that was known as Special Air Mission 47.

Former President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, aboard a Marine helicopter, lift off from the U.S. Capitol en route to Joint Base Andrews, after attending the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

1:26 p.m. EST: Trump closes app for migrants

Trump has shut down a U.S. government app that enabled migrants to schedule appointments to enter at American ports of entry. The website to the CBP One Mobile Application now reads the app that “previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer availabe, and existing appointments have been cancelled.”

1:15 p.m. EST: Trump and Vance have departed

U.S. President Trump, VP Vance, and the first and Second Lady have departed.

Former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris have also left.

The Trump family is waiting for the remaining former presidents to leave the platform before they are escorted out.

1:10 p.m. EST: What about Canada?

Political analyst Eric Ham say that Trump noticeably did not mention a trade war with Canada in his inaugural address; nor the 25 per cent tariffs that he’s been promising to levy against Canada. “At least not today.”

12:45 p.m. EST: Trump swore in with his hand at his side, not atop the Bible. Does it matter?

It’s traditional to use a Bible during the presidential oath of office, but it is not required. Only the oath is mandated by the Constitution.

Theodore Roosevelt didn’t use a Bible when he was sworn in following the assassination of William McKinley in 1901. John Quincy Adams used a law text for his 1825 inauguration.

And, sworn in aboard Air Force One after John Kennedy’s assassination in 1963, Lyndon B. Johnson used a Catholic missal.

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

12:40 p.m. EST: Trump closes without mentioning Canada

After touching on a laundry list of presidential priorities, Trump closed his inaugural address without mentioning Canada.

Prior to today, Trump has repeatedly said he would unleash sweeping tariffs against Canada. The threat had dominated headlines and meeting agendas in Canada’s highest government offices for weeks. While dignitaries and billionaires crowded in Washington this morning, Canadian cabinet officials huddled into a Quebec war room to unleash retaliatory tariffs if required.

Trump did say his government would enforce tariffs generally – which will be managed by a brand-new External Revenue Service – to “enrich” the American people, without mentioning Canada.

The Washington Post reported this morning Trump asked his financial representative to examine trade between Canada and the U.S.

12:39 p.m. EST: ‘America First’

Political analyst Eric Ham calls Trump’s inauguration speech a “cornucopia of America First policies” that includes rollbacks of EV mandates, attacks on wokeism, and combating COVID-19 era policies. It’s a “full-throated erasure of the Biden Administration policies. He wants to be known as a peacemaker and unifier,” says Ham.

12:33 p.m. EST: Trump administration priorities

The new Trump administration has posted its top priorities on the White House website. These include: 1) Ending inflation and lowering costs 2) Tax cuts for workers 3) Securing American borders 4) Restoring peace “through strength” and keeping the U.S. out of “unnecessary foreign wars” 5) Encouraging domestic energy production and 6) Restoring law and order to make sure “Americans feel safe” in their neighbourhoods again.

12:25 p.m. EST: Trump will be ‘peacemaker and unifier’

Trump says he hopes he will be viewed as a “peacemaker and unifier” while in office.

He is in the middle of his inauguration speech, touching on a wide range of topics.

He vowed to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” to “tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens,” to cut affirmative action initiatives, end the Green New Deal, and said “there are only two genders: male and female.”

12:20 p.m. EST: Trudeau congratulates Trump

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Donald Trump on his presidency.

“Canada and the U.S. have the world’s most successful economic partnership. We have the chance to work together again — to create more jobs and prosperity for both our nations,” Trudeau posted on X.

12:14 p.m. EST: ‘I was saved by God to make America great again’

Trump is delivering a scathing review of his predecessors, referencing the financing of foreign wars and the horrors of widespread wildfires in California.

“From this moment on, America’s decline is over,” he said.

Then, he turned to the first of two recent attempts on his life.

“An assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear,” he said. “My life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

12:10 p.m. EST: Trump delivers first remarks

“The golden age of America begins right now,” said Trump in his first remarks as the 47th U.S. president.

“From this day on our country will flourish … We will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer.”

12:04 p.m. EST: Cannons mark Trump’s second term

Cannons go off as Trump completes the oath of office. America marks its transfer of power and now the Trump administration is officially underway.

12 p.m. EST: Donald Trump officially becomes U.S. president

Donald Trump puts his hand on the Bible, recites the oath taken to become the 47th president of the United States, officially being sworn in.

11:50 a.m. EST: Klobuchar sets the stage

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who chaired the inauguration committee, thanked law enforcement officials who have shown “grace under pressure.”

“But what makes this moment more than a passing ceremony are the people who are watching across the country,” she said.

On her right is incoming president Donald Trump. On her left is the outgoing leader, Joe Biden.

11:42 a.m. EST: Trump, JD Vance prepare to swear in

President-elect Donald Trump and vice-president-elect JD Vance prepare to swear in as they are both escorted to the podium. Members of the audience are chanting “U.S.A.”

11:41 a.m. EST: Biden, Harris join the crowd

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden has joined the crowd flanking the podium. Biden is with outgoing Vice-President Kamala Harris standing by his side.

11:31 a.m. EST: Family, billionaires sit behind podium

Donald Trump’s family, including children Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr., Eric, Tiffany and Barron, sits in the first row behind the podium.

Tech billionaires Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos sitting right behind.

Guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk, arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

11:30 a.m. EST: The former first and second ladies that aren’t attending

While former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is in attendance at Trump’s inauguration, his wife, former second lady Karen, is not.

Karen Pence snubbed the Trumps earlier this month at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, where she ignored Melania Trump’s efforts to shake her hand.

Michelle Obama also chose not to attend.

11:19 a.m. EST: Deportation could make headlines today

Former Canadian ambassador to U.S. Gary Doer tells Vassy Kapelos he thinks the big news with executive orders today will be on the deportation of immigrants in the U.S., adding that he feels Trump will study the impact of tariffs and see its “unintended consequences” of raising inflation.

11:11 a.m. EST: Supreme Court justices

All nine Supreme Court justices have arrived at the Capitol, led by Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. Retired Justice Stephen Breyer also is there.

11:03 a.m. EST: Trump enters Capitol with Biden

Biden and Trump are making their way to the Rotunda with Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Biden said he was doing “well” in response to a question about how he was feeling as he entered the Capitol with Trump. Jill Biden, Melania Trump, Doug Emhoff, JD Vance and Usha Vance are also filing in.

10:58 a.m. EST: Trump’s legacy

CTV News political analyst Eric Ham tells Omar Sachedina and Vassy Kapelos that “this is a remarkable moment in time right now,” with an opportunity for Donald Trump to define his legacy by something greater than the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

10:49 a.m. EST: Gulf of Mexico and Denali

Trump is expected to sign an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” reports NBC News, citing incoming White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Trump also wants to change the name of Denali -- the tallest mountain in North America -- to Mount McKinley. It’s not clear whether a U.S. president, however, has the authority to rename the Gulf of Mexico, which is in international waters.

10:45 a.m. EST: Opportunity for Canada

David Paterson, Ontario’s representative in Washington, tells Omar Sachedina that the Trump administration may create a “big shift in global trade,” but he sees an “enormous” growth opportunity for both Canada and the U.S. as long as they continue to have “lots of conversations.”

10:40 a.m. EST: Trumps, Bidens exit White House

The Bidens and Trumps have exited the White House following their tea, continuing a long-standing tradition as part of the transfer of power. The group emerged without remarks.

All four are riding together in the so called “beast” – a large, black armored vehicle which will carry them together to the inauguration ceremony. Helicopters circled overhead as the motorcade snaked through Washington.

10:37 a.m. EST: Ontario threatens to sweep liquor shelves of U.S. products

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has asked the LCBO, Ontario’s liquor retailer, to “clear off every bit of U.S. alcohol off the shelves,” should Trump introduce sweeping tariffs. Federal cabinet members are said to have prepared a list of U.S. goods as potential targets for retaliatory tariffs. That list includes orange juice and bourbon, which are large industries in Trump-friendly states.

The Washington Post reported this morning that Trump has asked his trade representative to examine the United States’ trade relationship with Canada before introducing potential tariffs. The news, if true, brings relief to cabinet members who have gathered for a war room meeting in Quebec today.

10:25 a.m. EST: Bezos arrives

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, has arrived to attend the inauguration ceremony. He is one of a handful of ultra-wealthy guests expected to show face, along with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla head Elon Musk.

The latter is one of Trump’s most ardent supporters, having propped up Trump’s candidacy through his America Political Action Committee. He has since appeared numerous times with the incoming president, and will lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

10:21 a.m. EST: Biden’s message to Americans

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden posts on X that it’s been an “honour” to serve the American people.

Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

10:17 a.m. EST: Billionaires to heads of states

Historian and political expert David Eisenbach tells Omar Sachedina that Trump’s inauguration will have everyone from congressmen and senators to billionaires and foreign heads of state in attendance.

10:10 a.m. EST: A ‘peaceful transfer’

Omar Sachedina says the meeting of the incoming and outgoing presidents outside the White House just moments ago “marks the beginning of a peaceful transfer of power,” noting a sharp contrast to Joe Biden’s final message last week about the oligarchy threatening democracy.

10:07 a.m. EST: Putin congratulates Trump

Speaking during a video call with members of Russia’s Security Council just before Trump’s inauguration, Putin said that “we hear the statements from Trump and members of his team about their desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were halted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration.”

“We also hear his statements about the need to do everything to prevent World War III,” Putin said in televised comments. “We certainly welcome such an approach and congratulate the U.S. president-elect on taking office.” Putin said Moscow is open to discussing a prospective peace settlement in Ukraine, adding it should lead not to a short truce but a lasting peace and take into account Russia’s interests.

The Associated Press

10:01 a.m. EST: Electric vehicles

Trump will sign an executive order that will effectively put an end to the electric vehicle mandate in U.S., reports the Wall Street Journal, citing incoming White House Officials. The order will also reverse federal efforts to curtail consumer choice on home appliances like dishwashers and stoves.

9:58 a.m. EST: Biden greets Trump

Donald Trump has arrived at the White House, where he and his wife Melania were greeted by the Bidens.

It was unclear what the four said to each other. Trump placed an arm on Jill Biden’s arm, and the group briefly posed for a photo. They quickly turned to head inside to drink tea together, as per tradition. They did not take questions.

President Joe Biden, center left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, greet President-elect Donald Trump, center right, and Melania Trump, right, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.

9:56 a.m. EST: Greenland

Jeanne Meserve, an international security analyst, tells Omar Sachedina that Trump’s comments about not ruling out the use of military force to seize the Panama Canal and Greenland are just a “bargaining position” and is “something that can’t happen.”

9:53 a.m. EST: Biden’s last selfie as president

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden, in his final hours in the White House, published his last selfie from the official residence.“One more selfie for the road. We love you, America,” wrote the president, posing in the photo with his wife and outgoing first lady Jill Biden.

One more selfie for the road. We love you, America. pic.twitter.com/71k46uGADV — President Biden (@POTUS46Archive) January 20, 2025

9:47 a.m. EST: VP Vance arrives

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff greeted Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance when they arrived at the White House moments ago.

Vice President Kamala Harris, center right, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, center left, pose with Vice President-elect JD Vance, right, and his wife Usha Vance, left, upon arriving at the White House on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.

9:44 a.m. EST: Trump will be ‘less dismal’

Dr. David Eisenbach, historian and political expert, tells CTV News he thinks Donald Trump’s tone today “will be a little less dismal than the first inaugural address.”

9:39 a.m. EST: Transgender protections

Trump will sign an executive order declaring that the federal government would recognize only two genders: male and female, an incoming White House official said Monday. The order undoes parts of one President Joe Biden signed on his first day in office four years ago. Trump’s order could restrict access to gender-affirming medical care and sports competitions for some transgender people. The official said only two sexes will be recognized on passports and visas.

The Associated Press

9:37 a.m. EST: Executive orders

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is going to issue a series of orders aimed at remaking America’s immigration policies in his first day in office, ending asylum access, sending troops to the southern border and ending birthright citizenship, an incoming White House official said.

It’s unclear how he would carry out some of his executive orders, while others are expected to be immediately challenged in the courts.

The Associated Press

9:34 a.m. EST: Trudeau in Quebec

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Quebec for a cabinet meeting, where officials have convened a war room of sorts to respond to any tariff announcements today. A source told CTV News this morning that they hope the Washington Post and New York Times reporting is true, and that the incoming administration will not introduce tariffs against Canada on day one. However, if something comes down today, they will respond, the source said.

9:28 a.m. EST: No tariffs on first day

Citing White House sources, The Wall Street Journal and New York Times are reporting Donald Trump will not be imposing tariffs on his first day of office.

9:24 a.m. EST: Trump on motorcade

Donald and Melania Trump have left St. John’s Episcopal Church and have stepped into his motorcade.

9:21 a.m. EST: Major security presence

Some 25,000 police and military personnel are in Washington this morning.

The operation is the result of 18 months of planning, international security expert Jeanne Meserve told CTV News.

Authorities had to take into account the two assassination attempts against the president-elect, and the recent attack in New Orleans, on top of their regular security considerations, she said.

9:18 a.m. EST: Trump goes to church

Ahead of his inauguration, Trump begins his morning with a prayer service at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Here he is shaking hands with Vice President-elect JD Vance as Usha Vance, Melania Trump, Barron Trump and Melania Trump’s father, Victor Knavs.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and family at St. John's Church on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration.

9:08 a.m. EST: PM Trudeau not attending

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not attending Trump’s inauguration. Instead, he is in Quebec for a cabinet retreat.

Canada-U.S. relations is a priority topic for the meeting, which takes place under the shadow of Trump’s threats of sweeping tariffs against Canada.

In a statement released ahead of the retreat last week, Trudeau vowed “to make unequivocally clear the mutually beneficial trade and security relationship the two countries share.”

9 a.m. EST: Moving day madness

The “transfer of families” is a frenetic Inauguration Day ritual of approximately five hours where the White House is turned over from the outgoing presidential family to the incoming one.

In that time, while the outgoing and incoming presidents are together for the inaugural ceremony -- White House residence staff hustle to inventory belongings, pack and move out one family and prepare the residence for its new occupants.

The process wasn’t always so efficient, though.

After the disputed election of 1876, outgoing President Ulysses S. Grant suggested that his successor, Rutherford B. Hayes, take the oath of office two days early to prevent potential unrest.

Hayes did that but then took a second oath as scheduled. Grant, though, didn’t actually vacate the White House until after Haye’s second swearing-in.

The Associated Press

With files from CTV’s Phil Hahn, Luca Caruso-Moro, Christl Dabu and Lynn Chaya