(Bloomberg) -- Newsmax Media Inc. counter-sued Smartmatic Corp., widening a clash between the voting-technology company and the right-wing news outlet over its reporting on a viral conspiracy theory about the 2020 election.

Smartmatic sued Newsmax in November, accusing the network of broadcasting false claims that it conspired to flip millions of votes away from former President Donald Trump. But the suit violates a law against litigation intended to intimidate another party into silence on a matter of public interest, Newsmax said in a counterclaim filed Monday in Delaware.

Smartmatic’s defamation complaint arises from “Newsmax’s exercise of its right to free speech in connection with issues of public interest,” the network said.

Smartmatic and rival Dominion Voting Systems Inc. are seeking billions of dollars in damages in suits against conservative news outlets and Trump insiders who spread the false claims on air, including Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump’s main lawyers in the fight to overturn the election results, and former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell, all of whom deny wrongdoing.

Newsmax’s filing cites an Anti Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation statute, known as an anti-SLAPP law, which many states have enacted. Trump cited the same law in a proposed counterclaim against E. Jean Carroll, a New York advice columnist who claims he raped her two decades ago and defamed her by denying it, as well as his onetime “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos, who made similar claims against the former president.

The case is Smartmatic USA Corp. v. Newsmax Media Inc., N21C-11-028, Superior Court of the State of Delaware (Wilmington).

