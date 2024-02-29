(Bloomberg) -- A top Republican lawmaker in California called for an investigation into Governor Gavin Newsom’s role in exempting chains that sell bread from the state’s new $20 minimum-wage law for fast-food workers, a provision that’s poised to benefit billionaire restaurant owner and Newsom donor Greg Flynn.

California Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher said he’s pushing for an explanation over a narrow exemption in the law that favors Panera Bread and a few other chains that sell bread as a standalone item. He urged Attorney General Rob Bonta and California’s Fair Political Practices Commission, a political watchdog, to look into the matter.

“There’s no justifiable reason for this exemption that was inserted into the bill language,” said Gallagher, who represents part of the Sacramento Valley. “At the very least, the governor needs to explain why this happened.”

Bloomberg News reported Wednesday that Flynn, whose holdings include two dozen Panera Bread locations in California, had opposed the wage hike and lobbied to exclude fast-casual chains from the classification of fast food, according to people familiar with the matter. The key labor union that sponsored the bill agreed to the narrower bakeries exemption to secure Newsom’s support, a person with knowledge of the discussions said.

The law, which takes effect in April, will raise the state minimum wage for fast-food workers to $20 an hour from $16. The bread exemption means Panera Bread, along with a handful of smaller brands, will be able to pay workers less than rivals such as McDonald’s Corp. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

The exemption’s specificity has baffled many observers for months, especially after the governor said last year that it was the result of “the sausage-making” of politics.

Newsom’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment on Thursday. In an earlier statement, his office said the wage law was the “result of countless hours of negotiations with dozens of stakeholders over two years.”

The wage law has also faced criticism from California Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones and GOP members of Congress, such as Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky and Representative Kevin Kiley of California.

“Campaign contributions should not buy you carve-outs in legislation. This isn’t ‘sausage making’ as the governor suggests, it’s crony capitalism. Corrupt and unacceptable,” Jones said in a statement late Wednesday.

While California Republicans have ramped up their criticism of Newsom, they hold little power to investigate the governor. The California legislature is controlled by a Democratic supermajority, which holds authority on oversight hearings and other investigative powers.

--With assistance from Daniela Sirtori-Cortina.

