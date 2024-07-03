(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom declared an emergency in response to a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of thousands of residents, as a blistering heat wave raises the risk of blazes across the state.

The Thompson Fire has burned about 3,000 acres near the Northern California city of Oroville, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The fire, which started Tuesday morning, has destroyed at least four structures and threatens about 12,000, television station KCRA reported. No fatalities have been reported.

The fire erupted amid dry and windy conditions that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning for the area through Wednesday evening. Temperatures were forecast to top 110F (43C), the weather service said, and the heat could linger into next week. The dangerous conditions prompted California’s largest utility, PG&E Corp., to shut off power lines serving 2,200 homes and businesses to prevent sparks from igniting dry grass.

