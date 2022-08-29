(Bloomberg) -- A bill that would keep California’s last nuclear plant open as the state transitions from fossil fuels was finally introduced late Sunday in Sacramento and now faces a difficult path to passage, as Governor Gavin Newsom tries to rally support before the current legislative session ends on Aug. 31.

Newsom, a Democrat and widely believed to be considering a presidential run, has talked since April about keeping PG&E Corp.’s Diablo Canyon nuclear plant running past its planned closure in 2025. Its steady output, he argued, will be needed to prevent blackouts as more gas-burning power plants close and renewable facilities are built to replace them.

But Newsom waited until the legislative session’s final days to put his proposal in writing, angering Democrats who were already reluctant to grant Diablo Canyon a reprieve. The bill would extend the plant’s operations by at least five years, delay Diablo Canyon’s compliance with some environmental regulations and give PG&E a $1.4 billion loan to help run it, a payout the state could later forgive.

Even if the legislature approves the bill before a September recess, PG&E will have little time in which to relicense the plant. The existing federal licenses for its two reactors expire in 2024 and 2025, respectively, and the process for extending such licenses often takes years.

Still, the bill’s introduction marks a reversal in a state that has long viewed nuclear power with suspicion. Environmentalists fought for decades to shutter Diablo Canyon, which sits on a coastal bluff between Los Angeles and San Francisco and is surrounded by earthquake faults. The prospect of looming power shortages has the Golden State rethinking its position on shutting down its single largest carbon-free source of electricity. Rolling blackouts struck California during heat waves in 2020, an experience Newsom doesn’t want to see repeated.

Read more: California, long leery of nuclear power, joins bid to save it

PG&E struck an agreement in 2016 with the state, labor unions and environmental groups to retire the reactors at Diablo Canyon when their federal operating licenses expire. The decision came in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan that was triggered by an earthquake and tsunami, raising new concerns about the safety of nuclear power.

A number of environmental groups have called for the state to stick to its decision to retire the plant. Critics say extending the life of Diablo Canyon wouldn’t be safe without expensive seismic and environmental upgrades. At the same time, a group of scientists and energy officials -- including two former secretaries of the US Department of Energy -- advocated to keep the plant open.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.