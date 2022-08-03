(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom said he supports $1.65 billion in new TV and movie tax credits, goading Hollywood studios to film in his state after the US Supreme Court rolled back abortion rights nationally.

The Democrat, who’s seeking reelection in November, said he’s backing legislation that would continue to provide financial support to Hollywood worth $330 million annually through 2030, extending the program five years.

In a letter released on Twitter, Newsom said it was time for the industry to choose between filming in states like Georgia and Oklahoma, which “have waged a cruel assault on essential rights,” or working in California.

Georgia has emerged as one of the top filming locations for movies and TV shows, in part due to its extensive tax credit program.

“Extending this program will help ensure California’s world-renowned entertainment industry continues to drive economic growth with good jobs and a diverse, inclusive workforce,” Newsom wrote.

Hollywood has wrestled with the June Supreme Court decision, which rolled back earlier protections for people choosing to have abortions. A number of stars and industry heavyweights have criticized the decision. TV writers have called on studios to offer more protections to workers in states that have limited access to abortions.

