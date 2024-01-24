(Bloomberg) -- Crypto lender Nexo AG said it had filed an arbitration claim worth more than $3 billion against Bulgaria, following the end of an investigation into its activities that saw its office there raided and four people charged.

The claim was submitted at the Secretariat of the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes in Washington, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Nexo, which is being represented by US law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, argued the investigation had been “politically motivated,” resulting in lost business opportunities and damage to its brand reputation.

Prosecutors in the country charged four Bulgarian nationals in January last year, accusing them of forming an organized crime group involved in money laundering, unlicensed banking activities, as well as tax and computer crime. Bulgaria dropped its inquiry against Nexo in December, citing a lack of evidence of criminal behavior.

Founded in 2018, Nexo offers crypto trading, custody, loans, interest-earning products and debit card services, according to its website. The company agreed to pay $45 million in penalties to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and state authorities last year over allegations it broke securities rules.

