(Bloomberg) -- Nexstar Media Group Inc. agreed to buy Tribune Media Co. for $4.1 billion in the latest sign of consolidation among local broadcast stations, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nexstar outbid private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC with an all-cash offer that values Tribune at about $46.50 per share, the people said. An announcement could come as soon as Monday.

The deal comes four months after Sinclair Broadcast Group withdrew from a planned $3.9 billion merger with Tribune that drew the ire of regulators. Nexstar had been preparing for an offer for Tribune last year before Sinclair had agreed to buy it.

This marks the second major deal among broadcast station owners in 2018. In June, Gray Television Inc. agreed to buy Raycom Media Inc. for $3.65 billion.

--With assistance from James Ludden.

To contact the reporters on this story: Gerry Smith in New York at gsmith233@bloomberg.net;Nabila Ahmed in New York at nahmed54@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.