(Bloomberg) -- Deep inside Florida’s constitution, tucked among rules about the size of fishing nets and where slot machines can be installed, there’s a provision that abortion-rights advocates say could keep the procedure legal there.

The Sunshine State guarantees the right to privacy in its charter. Everyone, the text reads, “has the right to be let alone and free from government intrusion into the person’s private life.” This week, a state judge citing that language blocked a ban on abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy. An appeal from the state automatically put that decision on hold, allowing the abortion ban to take effect for now.

As the legal battles begin and turmoil follows, judges in Arizona, West Virginia and Idaho may soon weigh similar questions as pro-abortion rights attorneys in the more than two dozen states considered hostile to reproductive choice scour local charters for rules that would help their cases. A lawsuit in Utah argues that its state constitution grants the right to deciding one’s family composition. In an Ohio case, clinics claim that a six-week abortion ban violates a constitutional right to choose your own health care.

“The federal constitution is a floor for our rights -- it’s not a ceiling,” said Noreen Farrell, executive director of the group Equal Rights Advocates. “States can and may provide stronger protections for a wide variety of rights, not just through legislation but also through a state’s constitution.”

State-level battles over abortion are nothing new -- lawyers have been fighting in court for decades. The stakes, though, are now much higher in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling that established a nationwide right to abortion in 1973. That’s eliminated a nearly 50-year-old baseline for how far states can go in restricting access to the procedure.

Activists at Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Reproductive Rights are all highlighting the potential role of state charters in shoring up access.

Since the high court’s decision, the three groups have gone to court in 11 states to restore or preserve abortion access: Oklahoma, Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, Arizona, Utah, Kentucky, Idaho, West Virginia, Florida and Ohio. Nancy Northup, chief executive officer of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said on a call with journalists last week that more cases will be filed in coming days.

Florida Amendment

In Florida, voters in 1980 amended the state constitution to provide a right to privacy. Over the years, efforts at hindering abortions in the state have been defeated by judges who found they violated the state charter.

In the Utah lawsuit, filed June 25, abortion-clinic lawyers argue that state court precedent shows that the constitution grants the right to determine family composition. The charter includes text that says Utahns should be able to “enjoy and defend their lives and liberties.”

“Utah has a very strong history of protecting the rights of families and the family unit,” said Julie Murray, senior staff attorney at Planned Parenthood Federation of America, one of the lawyers in the case.

A judge has temporarily blocked the law, which would ban abortions except in limited circumstances, from taking effect. A hearing is scheduled for July 11.

`Proper Interpretation’

In an Ohio lawsuit filed June 29, clinics argue that a six-week abortion ban violates the state’s constitution on a number of grounds. The Buckeye State’s constitution reads that residents have “the freedom to choose health care and health-care coverage.”

The judge in that case on July 1 denied a request for an emergency order to block the ban from taking effect.

For their part, abortion opponents say those on the other side are reading the state charters incorrectly.

Mark Harrington, founder of the anti-abortion group Created Equal, said in a statement last week that “there is nothing in the Ohio constitution protecting elective abortion.” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dismissed those who say the state constitution guarantees the right to abortions. “I just don’t think that’s the proper interpretation,” he said.

A state judge in Louisiana has temporarily blocked a ban from taking effect after plaintiffs argued that confusion over the law violates due process clauses by not giving enough time for residents to know what is or isn’t legal, and clinics in Oklahoma filed a similar suit last week.

But in Texas, a judge who came to a similar conclusion was overruled by the state’s highest court on July 1, allowing a nearly 100-year-old ban to take effect.

`Gigantic Relief’

It was a “gigantic relief” to be able to maintain access to abortion care in Louisiana, said Joanna Wright, a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner, one of the law firms that represented plaintiffs.

“There were clients who had appointments on Friday when the decision came down who could not get the health care they needed,” Wright said. After the stay, “those women and others were able to get that health care.”

As questions get worked out by the legal system, some clinics say their hands are tied. Four states have passed constitutional amendments that make clear abortion isn’t a right, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports access to the procedure.

One of those is Alabama, where a trigger ban went into effect as soon as the Supreme Court overturned Roe.

The Alabama Women’s Center had 30 patients on the schedule when the decision came down. The facility was only able to get through a third of those people before having to stop.

“Having to turn patients around and tell them we can’t help them is just heartbreaking down to your core,” Chief Executive Officer Dalton Johnson said.

Amendments on Deck?

State officials are also looking to their constitutions to protect abortion access. A lawsuit filed by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer claims that the reinstatement of a 1931 law making abortion a felony would violate the state’s equal protection clause, which prohibits sex-based discrimination.

Organizers in the state are also collecting signatures to get an initiative on the ballot that will allow voters to decide whether to amend the Michigan constitution to protect abortion access.

In Kansas, voters will decide in August whether the state constitution should be amended to remove the right to abortion that courts have found currently exists, and clear the way for legislators to enact restrictions.

A change in legality would have a ripple effect in the region, as the state has become a haven for those coming from more restrictive areas. The most recent data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that of the 7,000 abortions performed in Kansas in 2019, roughly half were for out-of-state residents.

Californians will be able to vote in November to add abortion rights to their state constitution. The same month, Vermonters will cast ballots for or against an amendment protecting “personal reproductive liberty.”

Lawyers at the Center for Reproductive Rights say more courtroom battles centered on state-level documents can be expected.

"We are looking afresh at state constitutions," said Hillary Schneller, a senior staff attorney at the group.

