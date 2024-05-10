May 10, 2024
Next Africa: The Country Key To Keeping The Red Sea Safe?
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militants have disturbed global trade with attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. One African country has been playing a major role in Western allies efforts to contain those attacks. This week on the Next Africa Podcast Jennifer Zabasajja and Simon Marks discuss why Djibouti’s strategic importance in the region is providing the country with an economic boost.
