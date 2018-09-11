(Bloomberg) -- It would be “useful” if the next governor of the Bank of England was a woman. So says John McDonnell, the man who might have a say in the matter if Labour come to power.

He’s the shadow chancellor, the person the main opposition party would have lead the country’s economic policy and who gets to appoint the head of the central bank. McDonnell, a self-declared Marxist, said he believes a U.K. general election is coming “sooner rather than later.”

He made the comments in a huddle in Parliament in London, after Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond addressed lawmakers on Tuesday. He was critical of Hammond for taking his time on announcing that BOE Governor Mark Carney is extending his tenure until the end of January 2020 saying he “should have announced it earlier.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Jessica Shankleman in London at jshankleman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net;Rosalind Mathieson at rmathieson3@bloomberg.net;Lucy Meakin at lmeakin1@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.