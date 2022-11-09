(Bloomberg) -- Next Plc has struck a deal with the insolvency administrators of Made.com Group Plc to buy the brand and intellectual property of the collapsed online furniture retailer.

Made.com confirmed Wednesday it’s entering an insolvency process and has appointed PwC as administrator after struggling for survival for months amid falling demand and surging inflation. It said that Next, which sells clothing and homewares, had already agreed to buy the brand, domain name and intellectual property, as Bloomberg News earlier reported.

PwC will be tasked with selling any other remaining assets left in the business.

One of the fastest corporate collapses in the UK, Made.com listed last year with a valuation of £775 million ($894 million). The company’s failure was largely driven by soaring freight costs and supply chain difficulties as well as lower consumer appetite for expensive furniture due to the inflationary crisis.

