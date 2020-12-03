(Bloomberg) -- Next Digital Ltd. surged 41% in premarket trade on Friday as the stock resumed trading after chairman and founder Jimmy Lai was detained on new charges related to an August arrest under the new China-drafted national security law.

Publisher and outspoken government critic Lai, 73, was ordered to remain in custody pending further proceedings, according to Mark Simon, an aide to the media tycoon. Two other Next Media executives who were charged alongside Lai were released on bail, Simon said.

Following his initial arrest in August, shares of his media company surged 1,100% in two days to a seven-year high.

